Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

