Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.