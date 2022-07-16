Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $116.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

