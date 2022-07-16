Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hostess Brands

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

