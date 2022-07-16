Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,924 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

