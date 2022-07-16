Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

