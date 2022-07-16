Ieq Capital LLC Has $21.12 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

