IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of IES worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IES

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IES Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $649.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

