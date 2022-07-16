Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

