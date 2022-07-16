Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

