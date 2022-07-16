Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 831,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 3.7 %

IVZ stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

