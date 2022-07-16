Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.