ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ITT opened at $66.93 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.