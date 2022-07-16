Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.