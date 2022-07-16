Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson Outdoors worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

