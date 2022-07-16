Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
JLL stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.
JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
