Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.