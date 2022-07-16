JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

