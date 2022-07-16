JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

