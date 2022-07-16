JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $118.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

