JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

