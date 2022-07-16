JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

