Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,256 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.96. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,935 shares of company stock worth $30,824,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

