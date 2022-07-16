Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,497 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

GDV opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

