Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 869 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.96 and a 200-day moving average of $419.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

