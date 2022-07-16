Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 275.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 282,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $469,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.