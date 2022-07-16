Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Workday by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Workday by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.58 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.08.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.