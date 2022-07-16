Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

DD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.