Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.11% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
