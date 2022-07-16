Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.16.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

