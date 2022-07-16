Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

