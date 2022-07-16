Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

