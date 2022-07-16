Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

