Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

DFAS stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

