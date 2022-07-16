Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

