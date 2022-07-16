Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 1,308,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.