Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,001.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,202.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

