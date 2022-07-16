Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.