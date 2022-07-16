Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,632 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $30.45 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

