Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

