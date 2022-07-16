Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

BHP stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

