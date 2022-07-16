Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 249.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 12,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

