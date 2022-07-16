Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 115 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.67.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $490.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

