Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.