Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

RY opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

