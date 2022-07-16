Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $165.75 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

