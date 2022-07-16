Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $554,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.