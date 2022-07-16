Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 294 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $370.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

