Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.