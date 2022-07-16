Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 934 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

