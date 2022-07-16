Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

